Neal Brown named honorary head coach of AFCA Good Works Team

West Virginia’s head football coach is getting recognition from the American Football Coaches Association for his work in the Morgantown community.

Neal Brown was named the honorary head coach of the AFCA’s Good Works Team, which has recognized extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field since 1992. Brown is the first Mountaineer to make the list since Tito Gonzales was named to the team in 2008.

“With so many unexpected challenges this year, it’s inspiring to see this group of talented athletes use their voices and actions to make a difference in their communities,” said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. “Allstate believes that celebrating positive change creates vibrant and resilient communities and recognizing acts of kindness these players demonstrate is a vital part of our protection of college football and its traditions.”

Brown was noted for his frequent visits to WVU Medicine Children’s throughout the year, as well as his efforts around West Virginia on behalf of educators and on the importance of reading. He also worked with WVU Medicine and University officials to spread the word on the importance of social distancing and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community service and loyalty to West Virginia have both taken a front seat at West Virginia since Brown’s hiring, as well as education for off-the-field issues. Brown’s “Fifth Quarter” program aims to develop total Mountaineers of his student-athletes and to position them for success beyond graduation.

Here is the team in full:

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Trevor LawrenceClemson University
Rakavius ChambersDuke University
Trenton GillNC State University
Chuba HubbardOklahoma State University
Treyjohn ButlerStanford University
Elijah HicksUniversity of California, Berkeley
Luke FortnerUniversity of Kentucky
Adam ShibleyUniversity of Michigan
Teton SaltesUniversity of New Mexico
Chanse SylvieUniversity of Oklahoma
Sam EhlingerUniversity of Texas

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)

Mike DelichBethel University (Minn.)
Alexander FinduraBloomsburg University
Jacob NorrisChadron State College
Tyler BradfieldGrand Valley State University
DaShawn SimonHoward University
Stephen StokesNorth Carolina Central University
Chris BackesSaint John’s University (Minn.)
Jackson RossUniversity of Chicago
Steven SpirakisUniversity of Rochester
Andrew WhitakerWashington University in St. Louis
Jace NeugebauerWilliam Penn University

Honorary Head Coach

Neal BrownWest Virginia University

