Neal Brown: “I am not a candidate” for South Carolina job

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Neal Brown says he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

As the college football coaching carousel begins to turn as — or before — teams finish their seasons, so does the rumor mill. A report surfaced over the weekend that Brown, in his second year of coaching at West Virginia, is a target of South Carolina.

Brown was quick to shut those rumors down.

“I’ll make it clear…” Brown said. “I’m not a candidate there.”

The Gamecocks were early riders on this year’s carousel after firing Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has taken South Carolina’s program over in the interim.

Brown has a $4 million buyout on his contract until Dec. 31, then it goes down to $3.5 million on Jan. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories