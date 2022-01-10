Neal Brown bids Travis Trickett farewell

WVU tight ends coach has spent a combined seven years with the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown took to Twitter Monday morning to bid farewell to assistant coach Travis Trickett.

Trickett, who is rumored to be filling the open offensive coordinator position at the University of South Florida, said his goodbyes to the program over social media Sunday night.

“Thank you @NealBrown_WVU for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Trickett said as part of his tweet. “Thank you players & coaches, forever grateful for the relationships. Mountaineer Nation – we love you!”

Trickett recently completed his third season on Neal Brown’s staff at West Virginia.

Son of longtime college coach Rick Trickett, Travis has been a full-time college coach since 2011. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with WVU as a student assistant from 2003 through the 2006 campaign. He then spent four years as an offensive graduate assistant with stops at Alabama and Florida State.

During his most recent stint with West Virginia, Trickett was in charge of the inside receivers and tight ends, and played a key role in the development of wideout Winston Wright Jr.

“Thank you for all your hard work the last 3 years. We will miss you and your family,” Brown tweeted in response to Trickett’s tweet. “This is a great opportunity for you and we wish you the best of luck.”

USF has not officially announced a hiring for its open offensive coordinator position.

Trickett’s departure from the program is one of multiple changes to the offensive coaching staff. That includes a new offensive coordinator, Graham Harrell.