NCAA Qualifier next for WVU rifle

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University rifle team shoots an NCAA Qualifying Match on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 9:30 a.m., at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio.



Akron and Ohio State also will shoot their qualifying match on Saturday. Although the three teams will compete simultaneously, the scores will not count as a win or loss for the season. The scores will factor into the teams’ overall standings and qualifying averages for the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships.

“We’re getting close to the end of the season and we are excited to go back to Ohio State,” Mountaineer coach Jon Hammond said. “We have shot there already this season and it is the site for the NCAA Championships it will be good to see the range again. The main goal is to qualify for the NCAA Championships, but we’ll look to have some solid performances there too.”



The top-eight teams and individual competitors selected to compete at the NCAA Championships will be announced at NCAA.com.



This year’s NCAA Championships will be held March 12-13 at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio. The Mountaineers (7-1, 5-1 GARC) look to reclaim the NCAA Championship and earn their sixth title in nine seasons.



West Virginia most recently suffered its first Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) loss of the season, as the Mountaineers fell, 4723, 4717, to No. 2 Kentucky on Feb. 13, at the Barker Hall Rifle Range, in Lexington, Kentucky.

WVU continues to rank No. 4 in the College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Rankings. The ra­­nkings are based on NCAA Team Selection Rankings, which are comprised of­ a squad’s top-three scores earned at three different venues.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.