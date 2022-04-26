Emmert has been in charge of the NCAA since 2010

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will be under new leadership as late as next summer.

In a release by the NCAA national office Tuesday, it has been announced that NCAA President Mark Emmert will be stepping down from his position. According to the release, he will continue to serve in that role until a new president is selected and ready to take over, or until June 30, 2023.

This move was mutually agreed upon by the NCAA Board of Governors and announced by Chair John J. DeGioia.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert in the release. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert took over as President of the NCAA in November 2010. Before that, he was the President of the University of Washington.

During his time in charge of the Association, Emmert oversaw the creation of the position of Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA.

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January 2022, and are said to be in the process of, “transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs,” according to Tuesday’s release.

Emmert stepping down from his position is the latest in a string of changes in key NCAA positions over the last few years.

It was announced on April 5 that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will be stepping down from his post as the leader of the conference. Bowlsby is currently the longest-tenured Power 5 Conference commissioner.

The Big Ten (2020), ACC (2021), and Pac-12 (2021) have all changed commissioners within the past two years. Once Bowlsby officially leaves office, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be the longest-tenured Power 5 commissioner. Sankey became in charge of his conference in 2015.

Emmert received a contract extension through 2025 last year.