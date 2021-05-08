Mountaineers win eight of eight at WVU Last Chance Meet

The West Virginia University track and field team closed out competition at home, with eight first place finishes in eight events at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park, on Saturday.

Overall, WVU competed in nine events this weekend. Redshirt freshman Sarah Stair won the pole vault competition with a height of 3.66m, while junior Sada Wright won the discus throw competition with a distance of 43.36 meters.

Freshman Emily Oiler took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.00, while freshman Macey Crawford finished the 400-meter hurdles with a winning time 1:05.11. Freshman Lilly McMullen ran in the 200-meter dash with a winning time 27.08. She was followed by redshirt junior Hayley Jackson who won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.68.

To wrap up the Mountaineers wins, redshirt senior Candace Archer won the 1,500-meter run (4:27.97), while redshirt senior Antigone Archer won the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9:56.60.

Field competition began with pole vault for the Mountaineers, where freshman Lydia Moell and sophomore Katelyn Caccamo placed second (3.51m) and fourth (3.39m), respectively.

Running events began with the 400-meter dash, where two Mountaineers saw action. Freshman Lilly McMullen followed Oiler in third place with a time of 59.16.

Additionally, Oiler also saw action in the 200-meter dash with a second-place time of 27.11.

WVU wrapped up the day with senior Marianne Abdalah and graduate student Olivia Hill ran in the 3,000-meter race finishing in second (10:06.52) and third (10:07.64), respectively.

WVU was joined by Carnegie Mellon, Franciscan University, West Liberty, Wheeling University, Bethany, Point Park, Geneva College, Ohio Christian University, Augusta University, St. Vincent and Westminster College.

“Today was a very low-key affair,” said Coach Sean Cleary. This was little time up for those that we felt would benefit by the meet for next week’s meet. The women will take a few days and rest up for finals before hitting the road for Kansas.

The Mountaineers will continue their season at the Big 12 Championship from May 14-16. The Championship will be hosted by Kansas State, at the R.V. Christian Complex, in Manhattan, Kansas.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.