MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first and only time this season, West Virginia (26-16, 9-6 Big 12) will take on an NCAA Division II opponent when it hosts the University of Charleston Golden Eagles (30-13, 22-6 MEC) at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday.

Randy Mazey’s group is coming off of a road series victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, and will play this midweek tune-up game before hosting Texas (31-16, 9-9 Big 12) this weekend. The Longhorns dropped out of the top 25 after being swept by No. 3 Oklahoma State.

West Virginia has won two games in a row after previously dropping four out of five games played. The Mountaineers are off to a 1-0 start to the month of May after posting an 11-7 record in April.

UC recently won three of four games against Concord.

Mazey’s club hit a whopping 10 home runs in the three games against Kansas over the weekend. It’s the most the Mountaineers have hit in any three-game series since at least the start of the 2015 season.

Grant Hussey’s three longballs off of the Jayhawks’ pitching staff were part of arguably his best-hitting weekend of the season. Hussey batted 5-for-12 (.417) with three home runs, a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in.

McGwire Holbrook also remained hot at the plate. The catcher and designated hitter has now recorded at least one hit in six-straight games, and in 16 of the last 17 contests dating back to April 3. He has mashed four home runs and has produced 19 RBI over that span.

Braden Barry, who, like Holbrook, homered twice over the weekend, has recorded a hit in 22 of his last 26 games played dating back to March 18.

Austin Davis still leads the team in batting average (.335), while Victor Scott II remains in the top 5 in the NCAA in steals (33).

Redshirt junior utility man Tyler Dellerman leads Charleston with a .424 batting average, and also paces the club in hits (59), doubles (14), home runs (11), and RBI (57). Hedgesville, West Virginia product Kyle West ranks fourth on the team with a .331 batting average and has driven in 42 runners.

Infielder Bailey Jordan is an impressive 33-for-37 this season in stolen base attempts. The Golden Eagles have stolen 108 bases this year, which is 27 fewer than West Virginia’s program-record 135.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. The contest will not be televised.

Admission is free for all fans.