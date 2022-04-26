Fans attending Wednesday's game are asked to wear gold as the Mountaineers host the Nittany Lions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team returns to Morgantown to take on Penn State on Wednesday, April 27.

First pitch at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the game are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office.

Wednesday is a Gold Rush, with fans encouraged to wear gold to the game. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a gold foam finger. Fans also can play Baseball Bingo with a chance to win prizes.

Fans also can follow all the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, Wednesday’s game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (24-14) is 44-70 all-time against Penn State, including 1-0 this season. The Mountaineers took down the Nittany Lions, 8-4, on April 12, in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Of note, Wednesday marks the first time PSU visits Morgantown since May 9, 2017.

Last time out, WVU topped No. 8 Texas Tech, 15-4, on April 24, in Lubbock, Texas. Leading by a run, the Mountaineers scored 10 runs in the ninth inning to blow the game open.

Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Chase Smith earned the win, the first of his West Virginia career, while fifth-year senior right-hander Trey Braithwaite recorded his fifth save, including his fourth in his last six outings.

At the plate, senior outfielder Austin Davis finished 5-for-6 with four runs scored, three doubles, two RBI and a stolen base in the win. He became the first Mountaineer to register a five-hit game since Braden Zarbnisky on March 3, 2018, against Western Kentucky.

For his efforts, the Orlando, Florida, native was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Additionally, freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt added four hits with four runs scored and three RBI in the series finale against the Red Raiders.

Prior to the victory, WVU opened the three-game, Big 12 series with two losses to TTU in a doubleheader on April 23. The Mountaineers fell, 7-5 and 12-2.

West Virginia continues to sit at No. 2 in the nation in stolen bases, with 130. The figure ranks No. 1 in single-season program history in the category.

Individually, junior outfielder Victor Scott II has 30 stolen bases, good for the most in one season in Mountaineer history. The Powder Springs, Georgia, native ranks No. 2 in the nation on the base paths.

Davis, who has hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, leads the team at the plate with a .348 average. Three others – sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook, sophomore outfielder Braden Barry and Wetherholt – all enter the week hitting above .300.

Coach Randy Mazey is 287-222 with the Mountaineers since taking over in 2013 and owns 474 career wins in 16 seasons as a head coach.

Penn State is led by coach Rob Cooper, who has the Nittany Lions out to a 17-20 record this spring. PSU also is 7-8 in Big Ten action. Last weekend, the squad took a series at Minnesota, 2-1.

In all, the club has won five of its last seven games since falling to West Virginia earlier in the year.

Matt Wood leads the offense with a .412 average at the plate. He also has clubbed six home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 33 RBI.

On the mound, the Nittany Lions have featured nine different starting pitchers this season. Travis Luensmann leads the team with 46.2 innings of work. He’s 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA on the year.