Mountaineers return home for tri-meet Monday night

The West Virginia University gymnastics team (9-3, 0-2 Big 12) returns home to play host to George Washington and William & Mary on Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Monday’s meet is WVU’s annual Cancer Awareness Meet, and pink shakers will be given to the first 500 fans, courtesy of the WVU Cancer Institute. It also is the Shorter Than Anna Meet, and those who are shorter than freshman Anna Leigh, who is 4-foot-11, can get into the meet for free.

Additionally, the Mountaineer Maniacs will have a pair of giveaways on Monday night, including Maniacs-branded mugs and Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the first 150 students in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on meet day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on meet day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. Gates open at 6 p.m., on meet day, and the discounted online pricing will be available until the start of competition.

Face masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

Michael Minnich and Julia Merwin will have the call of Monday night’s meet on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

“After the great crowd that we had at home last weekend, we are definitely looking forward to being back home on Monday and putting on a great show for the fans,” Mountaineer coach Jason Butts said. “The team feeds off of that energy, and we will definitely need that to keep up the momentum coming off of our successful night at Towson on Saturday.”

West Virginia and William & Mary meet for the 21st time in program history, as well as the second time this season, after WVU secured a 194.0-191.05 win over the Tribe in a quad meet at Towson on Jan. 14. Overall, the Mountaineers are 20-0 against William & Mary while the Tribe is 1-11 in 2022.

George Washington comes to Morgantown with an 8-7 record this season, while WVU holds a 48-8 all-time advantage in the series. The two teams last met on Feb. 8, 2020, with West Virginia claiming a 195.075-192.9 victory in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers are coming off a season-best showing with a team score of 196.575 in a tri meet at Towson with Ursinus on Feb. 19, in Towson, Maryland. The score also was WVU’s first team score of 196.0+ of the season and highest since March 18, 2018, when the team scored a 196.775 in a quad meet at Towson. Additionally, the last time the Mountaineers posted a score of 196.0 or higher was on March 14, 2021, against Pitt (196.1).

West Virginia took home the vault and floor exercise event titles after scoring 49.0 or better on every rotation for the first time this season. Overall, the host Tigers took second place with a 196.525, while Ursinus place third with a 185.175.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.