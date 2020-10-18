Mountaineers rank No. 1 in total defense in FBS

After a strong defensive outing against Kansas, West Virginia now ranks first in the nation in total defense.

The Mountaineers gave up just 157 total yards to the Jayhawks, the fewest they’ve allowed in any game this season. Now, WVU has surrendered just 240.1 yards per game, the lowest such average in the country.

The Mountaineers entered their fourth contest ranked No. 8 nationally in total defense. They now rank one spot better than Air Force in that category, a program that has played just one game this season.

Number 1 Total Defense In The Country.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/t3PsIJFlrQ — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) October 18, 2020

Head coach Neal Brown says West Virginia’s defensive success is thanks to strong play from the defensive line.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence and they’re playing extremely hard, and when you do that, and you bring that physical element, too, you’re gonna have success,” Brown said.

WVU currently tops the Big 12 in total defense (240.1 ypg), pass defense (148.5 ypg) and run defense (91.8 ypg). The Mountaineers also rank in the top 10 nationally against the run and the pass, according to WVU radio sideline reporter Jed Drenning:

WVU is No. 3 nationally against the run and No. 9 against the pass, making the Mountaineers one of just two teams to currently rank in the Top 10 in both categories. The only other team to do so right now is Air Force (No. 8, No. 4), which has played just one game. pic.twitter.com/8Ae6VcJNbd — Jed Drenning (@TheSignalCaller) October 18, 2020

After posting a career-high 195 rushing yards vs. Kansas, junior running back Leddie Brown also ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game (128.8 ypg), trailing only Iowa State’s Breece Hall (132.8 ypg).

Brown has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in three of West Virginia’s four contests this season.