Mountaineers Place 35 on Academic All-Big 12 Team

Thirty-five members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Of those, two student-athletes earned the distinction with a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA), including Kaelyn McClain on the women’s side and Conrad Molinaro from the men’s squad.

On the men’s team, West Virginia placed 13 student-athletes on the first team, including a pair of student-athletes on the second team. Jonathan Bennett (accounting), Zach Boley (biochemistry), Josh Harlan (biology), Justin Heimes (computer science), Fausto Huerta (sport management), PJ Lenz (management information systems), Josh Madzy (mathematics), Dylan Melin (aerospace engineering), Molinaro (accounting), William Mullen (exercise physiology), Joe Schaefer (physical education and kinesiology), David Snider (computer science) and Roberts Zemturis (finance) were recognized on the first team.

David Dixon (athletic coaching education) and Logan McFadden (chemistry) earned recognition on the second team.

For the women, 16 Mountaineers earned first team recognition, and four women earned a place on second team. Kate Beckish (exercise physiology), Lauren Beckish (exercise physiology), Meredith Bolinger (sport and exercise psychology), Camille Burt (marketing), Shelby Gerving (environment, soil and water science), Ginger Hansen (exercise physiology), McClain (biomedical engineering), Jacqueline McCutchan (management information system), Harna Minezawa (global supply chain management), Tatum Peyerl (biomedical engineering), Abby Reardon (biochemistry), Abigail Riggs (advertising and public relations), Marian Tiemeier (global supply chain management), Anne-Elaine Tiller (health and well being), Sarah Young (criminology) and Megan Zartman (biology) were placed on the first team.

WVU’s second team honorees included Hannah Cech (horticulture), Paige Dressel (business), Mathilde Kaelbel (management) and Emma Longley (exercise physiology).

“It’s always an honor to see our team recognized for their academic accomplishments,” coach Vic Riggs said. “We always put a big emphasis on academics in our program, and I’m happy to see the outcome of their hard work in the classroom.”

In all, 161 student-athletes were honored by the Big 12, with 56 members on the men’s team and 105 members on the women’s side. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or higher GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or in the two previous semesters, and they must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.