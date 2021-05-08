Mountaineers muster one hit and one run in Oklahoma series finale

A pair of Oklahoma arms combined to nearly no-hit West Virginia as the Sooners won the back-end of a double-headder 9-1 to take the weekend series in Morgantown.

Lefty Braden Carmichael (6-1) tossed seven innings without a hit as the starter, striking out ten Mountaineers in the process. His attempt at a perfect game was foiled early, however, as WVU’s Mikey Kluska found first base on an error.

Despite having just one hit, the Mountaineers still mustered eight baserunners, including four from walks, two from errors and another from a fielder’s choice. Dominic Ragazzo broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the ninth with a triple, and was sent home by a sacrifice fly from Victor Scott.

Of course, that one run was not enough to make much more than a dent in the nine-run deficit, which Oklahoma began building in the early innings. Conor McKenna struck first with a solo home run in the second, tipping off two more RBIs from the Sooners to get three runs on the board.

Peyton Graham got a little revenge for Oklahoma, knocking an inside-the-park home run — a little payback for Nathan Blasick’s in the series opener on Friday night.

Graham, McKenna and Kendall Pettis each had two hits on the night, while McKenna notched the only multi-RBI game with two.

Starter Ben Hampton (3-2) was given the loss for the night after four innings on the mound. He allowed five runs on six hits (four earned) with three strikeouts before he was pulled for a quintet of arms out of the bullpen.

The loss for West Virginia moves the Mountaineers to 7-13 in the conference and 17-22 overall, putting them in the eighth spot in the standings. Oklahoma’s win gets the Sooners over .500, improving their overall record to 23-22 with a 7-10 mark in the Big 12 — one spot above WVU.

West Virginia returns to the diamond on Tuesday when they host Marshall for a second time in the rubber match between the two programs. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.