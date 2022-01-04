Mountaineers in the NFL: kings of the AFC North and South

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of former Mountaineers are now division champions as they continue to make noise in the NFL.

Linebacker David Long and the Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South title with a 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Quinton Spain and Cincinnati took the AFC North crown following a 34-31 win over Kansas City.

In his seventh season in the NFL, Spain started at left guard for the Bengals and saw action on 44 offensive plays and a pair on special teams.

Long, in his 3rd year, saw action on 34 plays for Tennessee, tallying four tackles, including two solo stops and an interception. After the Titans scored a field goal to extend their lead, the ensuing kickoff was returned for 65 yards and on the following play, Long picked off Tua Tagovailoa. Three plays later, his team cashed in to seal the 31-point victory.

Long celebrated his interception with fans seated behind the end zone:

The former WVU linebacker has played in nine games this season and is currently third on the team in total tackles with 70. He also has four tackles for loss, six passes defended and two picks on the year.

David Long says he's hanging onto his INT ball: This is staying right here pic.twitter.com/Uof49enMOG — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 2, 2022

Another standout from the Mountaineer secondary is cementing his name among the NFL’s best. In the 34-13 win over Denver on Sunday, Kyzir White led the Chargers in tackles with 11, including five solo. He played every defensive snap.

The linebacker is currently 10th in the league in total tackles with 137. He leads Los Angeles in that category and is just one of two Chargers to eclipse the century mark. He’s also in a three-way tie for the team-lead in interceptions with two and has a team-high seven tackles for loss.

Took so many losses can’t believe I finally get to win🙇🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XpsHT6uirB — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) January 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the past week for the other Mountaineers in the NFL:

Safety Kenny Robinson (2nd season) — Carolina Panthers

Robinson saw action on 31 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams in the 18-10 loss to the Saints. He finished with two total tackles.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin Jr. (10th season) — Chicago Bears

In a 29-3 win over the Giants, he logged 36 defensive snaps.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (5th season) — Green Bay Packers

Douglas started at cornerback and played 46 snaps on defense, nine on special teams, and finished with two tackles in the 37-10 win over the Vikings.



Offensive guard Mark Glowinski (7th season) — Indianapolis Colts

In the 23-20 loss to the Raiders, Glowinski started at right guard and played every snap.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin (9th season) — Jacksonville Jaguars

In a starting role, Austin finished with three receptions for two yards and returned a punt for 3 yards in the 40-point loss to the Patriots.

Wide receiver David Sills (3rd season) — New York Giants

Sills started at his position and saw 40 offensive snaps in the 29-3 loss to the Bears. He tallied one catch for 12 yards.

Quarterback Geno Smith (9th season) — Seattle Seahawks

The backup signal-caller was active but did not see game action in the 51-29 win over the Lions.

Not Active

Quarterback Will Grier (3rd season) — Dallas Cowboys

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (4th season) — New England Patriots

Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (2nd season) — San Francisco 49ers



Placed on COVID/Reserve/Injured List

Linebacker Tony Fields II (1st season) — Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (6th season) — Las Vegas Raiders

Receiver Kevin White (6th season) — New Orleans Saints

Tight end Trevon Wesco (3rd season) — New York Jets



Placed on Practice Squads

Cornerback Daryl Worley (5th season) — Baltimore Ravens

Offensive tackle Adam Panky (5th season) — Miami Dolphins

Safety Karl Joseph (6th season) — Pittsburgh Steelers