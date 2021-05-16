Mountaineers hold off Dayton rally to win first leg of doubleheader

Mountaineer fans can exhale after West Virginia baseball survived a last-inning rally from Dayton to defeat the Flyers 7-6 in the first leg of a doubleheader on Sunday.

WVU held a six-run lead heading into the seventh inning of the shortened contest, but loaded up the bases after Mountaineer reliever Tim Wynia walked a pair of Flyers and hit another. Skylar Gonzalez came in from the bullpen to slow down the run, eventually getting the save.

The Mountaineer lead came in the fourth inning when Tyler Doanes, Austin Davis and Paul McIntosh all logged RBIs. Doanes and McIntosh each added another RBI in the fifth and sixth innings respectively, as McIntosh’s RBI sac fly proved to be the game-winning play.

Dayton put its first run on the board in the fourth inning as well to open the scoring when Alex Brickman sent Marcos Pujols home with an RBI single off of Carlson Reed.

Reed (4-4) was the winning pitcher for West Virginia after 5.0 innings on the mound, allowing just one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts. Dayton reliever RJ Wagner (0-2) took the loss after giving up four runs on just two hits.

Matt McCormick kept his strong form up for West Virginia, finishing 3-for-3 with three doubles on the day. McIntosh led the way with 3 RBIs, while Davis added two.

Benjamin Blackwell was one of two multi-hit men for Dayton, batting 2-for-4 with an RBI in the two spot. Chris Cabrera had a similar stat line with two hits (including a double) with an RBI.

The second leg of the doubleheader is set to begin in minutes at Monongalia County Ballpark.