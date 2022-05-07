Neal Brown and company add another member to the defense through the transfer portal

West Virginia’s offseason of adding players on both sides of the ball via the transfer portal continued Saturday.

The Mountaineers learned of a new commitment from former Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave.

The rising redshirt sophomore made his announcement on Twitter Saturday morning.

Austin-Cave played in parts of two seasons with the Hurricanes. He saw the field in a total of 17 games, largely playing on special teams both seasons.

As a redshirt freshman last year, Austin-Cave made five total tackles. The year prior, as a true freshman, he made seven tackles.

The Pennsauken, New Jersey native was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of Camden High School. He was ranked as one of the top 20 players in his home state his senior season.

As a high school senior, Austin-Cave finished the 2019 season with 148 total tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked punt.

West Virginia was one of many schools that offered him out of high school. Current running backs coach, Chad Scott, was one of the lead recruiters of the linebacker during his prep days.

That relationship came to fruition for the Mountaineers a few years later.

Austin-Cave entered the transfer portal in April.

WVU has added multiple players through the transfer portal this offseason, including Mike linebacker Lee Kpogba, who already appears to have asserted himself into the starting role.

The Mountaineers wrapped up their spring practice season on Saturday April 23, with the playing of the Gold-Blue Spring Game.

West Virginia begins the 2022 football season with the Backyard Brawl at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on September 1.