Mountaineers conclude springboard events at Big 12s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams competed on the 3- and 1-meter springboards, respectively, on the second night of the diving competition at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

Gaining serious momentum in the team standings on the second night of diving, the Mountaineers placed four divers in the men’s 3-meter finals and two divers in the women’s 1-meter finals. The sophomores led the way for both the men and women, as Owen Johns earned a fifth-place finish for the men, and Holly Darling paced the women in sixth place.

“It was another solid day on the boards for our divers,” WVU diving coach Karla Helder said. “We are a little tired because the team isn’t used to these longer competitions, but we’re dealing with that challenge well. Our divers brought home some big points in both the women’s and men’s team races tonight. We are looking forward to finishing strong with the tower competition tomorrow.”

The second night in the diving well opened with the women’s 1-meter competition, where Darling and junior Camille Burt represented West Virginia in the finals. Darling led the way in sixth place, notching a score of 281.20, while Burt placed seventh with a 266.00 total. Prior to finals, junior Emma Longley led the way in the 1-meter consolation final with a third-place finish (266.70). Sophomore Marian Tiemeier followed in fourth (255.60), and freshman Sara Haggerty finished seventh (203.65).

Four men competed in the 3-meter finals, led by Johns in fifth with 341.15 points. Taking sixth place was redshirt junior Jacob Cardinal Tremblay with 339.20 points, followed by junior PJ Lenz with a 330.20 total to take seventh. Rounding out the top eight was junior Nick Cover, who scored 298.80 points.

In all, Darling, Burt and Longley earned their NCAA Zones-qualifying scores on 1-meter, while Johns, Tremblay and Lenz earned their Zones cuts on 3-meter. Of note, with his score of 339.20 on 3-meter, Tremblay earns a qualifying score for the Canadian Olympic Trials.

The Mountaineers conclude the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday, March 3, beginning with prelims at 11 a.m. ET, followed by finals at 7 p.m. During Wednesday night’s live coverage on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at the Texas Swimming Center, the men and women will close the championship with the platform competition.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.