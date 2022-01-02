Mountaineers claim pair of runner-up finishes to conclude 2022 Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, TN – Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale and sophomore Peyton Hall both earned second-place finishes to pace the West Virginia University wrestling team on day two of the 2022 Southern Scuffle.

At 165 pounds, No. 12 Hall scored the first takedown one minute into the Championship bout, but No. 3 Keegan O’Toole (Mizzou) came back with a takedown of his own and followed up for four points on a near fall. O’Toole went on to take the match by a 13-4 major decision.

The Chester, West Virginia, native knocked off No. 7 Luke Weber (NDSU) in the prior round to advance to the finals against O’Toole. Hall dove straight toward both of Weber’s legs to secure the first takedown of the match. Weber gained the reversal to tie it up at 2-2, but Hall matched Weber with a reversal of his own and found him on his back for a four-point near fall to close out the first period up 8-2.

He tallied another takedown to increase his total to ten in the second period and pulled off another reversal in the third period from the bottom position to claim a 13-5 major decision over Weber.

No. 7 Cardinale moved onto the finals by defeating No. 21 Fabian Gutierrez (Chattanooga), 9-4, in a rematch from Dec. 20 in West Virginia. Right out of the gate, Cardinale escaped out of a takedown predicament and came back with a single leg and spun around for a two-point takedown at the edge of mat. After starting the second period on bottom, Cardinale gained two points for a reversal and tacked two more points from a second takedown to go up 6-1.

The redshirt senior remained in control and even took down Gutierrez for the third time of the match. He tacked on the point for riding time and came out of the semifinals with a five-point victory. Cardinale decided to take the medical default and claim second place at 125 pounds, while No.9 Pat McKee from the University of Minnesota claimed the trophy.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd (149) and redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck (157) each placed eighth in their respective weight classes.

West Virginia closed out the event in seventh place with 69.5 team points. Missouri captured first place with 175.5 team points, followed by North Dakota State (109.5), Michigan State (94.5), Minnesota (85.5), Cornell (85), and South Dakota State (76).

The Big 12 led the way with five representatives in the top ten, as Northern Colorado (48) sealed the tenth spot.

Next up, West Virginia travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to duel in its first tri-meet away from home on Sunday, Jan. 9. WVU faces Binghamton at 2:30 p.m., before it clashes with nationally-ranked host Virginia Tech at 4:00 p.m. All times are eastern standard.

*Individual Rankings: FloWrestling