West Virginia adds one of the top junior college players in the country

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins and the WVU men’s basketball coaching staff have added two players via the transfer portal on Monday.

Hours after learning of Joe Toussaint’s commitment to join West Virginia, the Mountaineers also learned of the commitment from junior college transfer Mohamed Wague.

Wague announced his decision via Twitter.

Wague, a native of Bamako, Mali, played most recently at Harcum College in Pennsylvania.

In just one season with Harcum, Wague tallied a total of 519 points and 417 rebounds. He also collected 102 blocks.

The 6 foot 10 inch tall forward averaged 14.8 points, and 11.9 rebounds per contest this season.

For his efforts, Wague was named an NJCAA Division I First Team All-American.

Wague is listed as a redshirt freshman, meaning he will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Morgantown.

Wichita State and BYU also had strong interest in him.

Wague is the third player that Huggins and company have added by way of the transfer portal this month.

South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson committed to the Mountaineers on April 3. Toussaint, the Iowa guard transfer, also announced he was joining WVU on Monday.

Stevenson has just one year of eligibility remaining. Toussaint carries two remaining seasons with him. And Wague has a trio of years left to play.

Huggins, of course, has had success throughout his career with junior college players. Taz Sherman is the latest player to rise to promise under Huggins after a stint at the junior college level.