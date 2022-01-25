Mountaineer swimming & diving teams earn fall CSCAA recognition

The WVU swimming and diving program has been recognized for both teams' performances in the classroom

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America teams for their academic success during the 2021 fall semester.

The women’s team earned the honor for the 28th consecutive semester after recording a cumulative grade-point average of 3.52. The men earned a team GPA of 3.24 to collect the honor for the ninth consecutive semester and the 10th time in the last 11 semesters.

Greg Earhart, CSCAA Executive Director, highlighted West Virginia’s achievements noting, “Coach Riggs demonstrates that a team can be successful in the pool and the classroom. These 60 men and women are some of the best ambassadors that West Virginia and the Big 12 could ask for.”

“I am extremely proud of both teams as they continue to excel in the classroom,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “This recognition reflects both teams’ hard work and commitment to their academics.”

The Big 12 was one of six conferences that placed 100% of their men’s and women’s teams to the Scholar All-America Team list.

The award, presented twice a year, recognizes college swimming and diving teams who achieved a cumulative semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. Its mission is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

The CSCAA will announce its individual Scholar All-America selections next week.

