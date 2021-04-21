Mountaineer Round-up: WVU has a day at the races

Students at West Virginia University are preparing for their final exams all the while spring athletes get ready for the climax of their seasons.

Olympic sports are starting to wrap up for the spring, but they’re not done yet — here’s what you might have missed last week and what to look out for this week.

Track and Field

Last week: The track and field squad split up over the weekend to compete in Pittsburgh, Richmond, Kentucky and Charlottesville, Virginia for 11 events at three separate meets.

The Mountaineers saw considerable success at the RMU Invitational in Pittsburgh, earning a pair of wins at the RMU Island Sports Complex. A pair of freshmen were the headliners for WVU — Macey Crawford finished the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.88 for the win, followed by Lydia Moell who took first in the pole vault at 3.65 meters. Right behind Moell was Sarah Stair, who finished tied for second with a height of 3.5 meters, then Katelyn Caccamo, who earned fourth at 3.35 meters.

At the EKU Twilight, redshirt junior Hayley Jackson finished with a season-best 4:21.92 in the 1,500-meter run, which was good for fourth place. Senior Candace Archer also participated in the run and finished eighth at 4:24.45.

WVU didn’t see quite as much success in Virginia, however, as junior Myesha Nott finished seventh in the triple jump and freshman Abigale Mullings finished fifth in the high jump. Tessa Constantine and Sada Wright also competed in the meet, as Constantine finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles and Wright finished seventh in the discus.

“We made some progress this weekend,” said coach Sean Cleary. “Yesterday’s results provided a very good springboard into some very strong results today. Sada was very impressive with a personal best throw in the discus, while Myesha continued to improve in the triple jump. Both are rounding into shape at the right time. With a few more weeks, I can see these performances improving even more.”

This week: The Mountaineers are off this weekend, but are back in competition on April 30 and May 1, when they host the Mountaineer Twilight at Mylan Park.

Rowing

Last week: West Virginia took a 3-0 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday after winning both Varsity 8+ races and the Varsity 4+ race against the Colonials.

“The quality and consistency of effort in today’s racing was quite solid among all of our crews,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “While there are certainly many technical areas where we can and need to make improvements, that simply means there’s more speed to be had.”

The Mountaineers took the first event of the day in the first varsity eight boat, winning 7:00.2-7:08.1. Next up, the second varsity eight boat took a win with a 7:05.9 finish, defeating the 7:24.7 time from RMU’s “A” team.

The third victory of the day came in the varsity four boat, finishing with 8:04.2 to beat the Colonials’ finish time of 8:22.1.

This week: WVU rowing heads to Fairfax, Virginia to square off in the George Mason Invitational on April 25.

Golf

Last week: The Mountaineers got a break from competition after taking its first-place finish in the Mountaineer Invitational on April 13.

Next week: That doesn’t mean they’re taking a break, as the Big 12 Golf Championship tees off on April 26-28. That takes place at Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchison, Kansas.