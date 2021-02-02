Mountaineer rifle remains No. 4

The West Virginia University rifle team remains No. 4 in the College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll.

This week’s rankings are based on NCAA Team Selection Rankings, which are comprised of a squad’s top-three scores earned at three different venues this season.

The Mountaineers opened the week with a 4712-4665 win at Ohio State on Tuesday, at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio.

Traveling back home to the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown on Saturday, WVU (4734) edged No. 3 Ole Miss as the Rebels finished in second with a 4706. No. 12 Akron shot 4660 and placed third while No. 14 Navy finished fourth with a 4646.

West Virginia continued its 2021 season with a 4737-4713 win over Ole Miss in their last home match of the season, on Sunday, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.

TCU ranks No. 1, followed by Kentucky at No. 2 and Ole Miss at No. 3. Alaska sits behind WVU at No. 5.

Nebraska checks in at No. 6 and Air Force comes in at No. 7. Army, Memphis and Murray State round out the top 10.

Looking ahead, West Virginia is off this week. The Mountaineers will return to action for their last match of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 13, as they head to Kentucky, at the UK Rifle Range, in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.