Mountaineer rifle ranks No. 4

The West Virginia University rifle team is ranked No. 4 in the College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll.
 
This week’s rankings are based on NCAA Team Selection Rankings, which are comprised of a squad’s top-three scores earned at three different venues this season. Currently, WVU has only one score for the season.
  

West Virginia opened its 2021 season with a 4715-4665 win at Akron on Saturday. The Mountaineers swept the Zips in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2333-2307, and air rifle, 2382-2358.

Kentucky, Ole Miss and TCU are all tied at No. 1 this week. Alaska follows West Virginia to round out the top 5. 

 
Memphis ranks No. 6, Air Force ranks No. 7 and Nebraska ranks No. 8. Murray State and Army round out the top 10 respectively.
  
Looking ahead, WVU will open its home season with a match against Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., inside the WVU Rifle Range, in Morgantown.
 
