WVU is struggling to come up with hits with runners on base

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through the first eight games of this season, West Virginia (10-8) hitters had compiled a team batting average of .308.

Individually, Mountaineer hitters occupied multiple spots near or at the top of the Big 12 Conference’s statistical leaderboards. As a team, West Virginia’s start to the year, offensively, was among the best in the league.

In the 10 games that have followed, however, WVU’s lineup has cooled.

While the Mountaineers have scored five or more runs in six of those 10 games, the team’s batting average has fallen by more than 50 percentage points.

Following a dominant 17-3 victory over Canisius to begin the month of March, four WVU hitters had a batting average of .400 or better.

Twenty days later, only three Mountaineer hitters have an average at or above .300. McGwire Holbrook, who has recorded at least one hit in all but three games this season, leads the club with a .385 average.

Entering this week, West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 in average (.257), eighth in on-base percentage (.357), and has the fewest hits (158) of any team in the conference.

One area in particular that the Mountaineers have struggled in lately is hitting with runners on, and especially with runners in scoring position.

Over the last six games, West Virginia has left 39 runners on base.

Over that same span, WVU is hitting for just a .213 average (13 for 61) with runners in scoring position.

Twice in the last six contests – Sunday versus Campbell, and last Tuesday versus Duke –, West Virginia’s lineup went hitless with runners standing on second or third base. The Mountaineers lost each of those games by one run.

As a team, WVU was 0 for 12 in that department in the series finale against the Camels, which was another game decided by just one run.

Mountaineer hitters will continue to get a high number of opportunities to step to the plate with runners in scoring position, because of how aggressive West Virginia is on the base paths.

West Virginia is third in the nation in stolen bases with 67. That is nearly 20 more steals than any other team in the Big 12, and 13 more than any other Power-5 program.

Victor Scott II, who has a .292 average on the year, leads the club with 15 stolen bases. Austin Davis has swiped 11 bases. And Tevin Tucker, who is currently riding a three-game hitting streak that has nearly doubled his batting average, has stolen nine bags.

West Virginia’s lineup will be looking to return to its early season form against Marshall (11-9-1) on Tuesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.