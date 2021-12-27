Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special set for Tuesday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The most fun pregame show in West Virginia returns to your television screen Tuesday night.

WVU football is about to take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. Get ready for that contest by joining the Gold and Blue Nation crew for our Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special, which airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Nick Farrell will anchor our team coverage from Morgantown, which will also feature live pregame reports from Chase Field with Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone and Gold and Blue Nation reporter Ryan Decker. Join us for pregame insight from head coach Neal Brown, the scouting report on the Golden Gophers, Keys to the Game with Scott Nolte and a film breakdown inside The Wolf’s Den with Dale “the Wolfman” Wolfley.

It all leads up to Tuesday’s 10:15 p.m. ET kick between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers on ESPN.

The Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special will air at 7 p.m. on each of the following stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM (Hagerstown)

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Check your local TV listings for more details on the MGD Bowl Special.

You can be part of our bowl special by entering the Biggest Fan Photo Contest, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. Click here to learn how to enter.

As always, Gold and Blue Nation will bring you coverage of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app for comprehensive coverage, including in-depth reporting from Phoenix, pregame and postgame interviews, highlights, analysis and more.