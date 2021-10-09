Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
National
Destination WV
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Maryland State Sen. Jill Carter on new era of policing and accountability (Part 2)
Video
Maryland State Senator Jill Carter on the new era of policing and accountability (Part 1)
Video
One-on-One with DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson
Video
US employers add weak 194,000 jobs
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Free Pizza Friday
Carly Pearce Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Sheryl Crow Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Mountaineer GameDay: Baylor
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 9, 2021 / 05:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2021 / 05:38 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Mountaineer GameDay: Baylor
Video
VIDEO: Brown says WVU played “bad football” against Baylor
Video
FINAL: Baylor 45, West Virginia 20
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 7
Video
Mountaineers, Bears meet in Waco both looking to bounce back
Video
Keys to the Game: Finding consistency, minimizing mistakes both musts vs. Baylor
No. 4 Mountaineer men’s soccer travels for key MAC match at NIU
No. 9 WVU women’s soccer opens road trip with draw at K-State
Exclusive interview with Darryl Talley coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
WVU women’s hoops picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Fairfax Co. Public Schools removes two books after heated school board meeting
Video
2 children hospitalized after Thursday night fire in Hagerstown
Video
Inaugural D.C. Marathon Swim pushes for open access to the Potomac
Video
Washington, DC Weather
COVID rates rise in Frederick County Maryland due to high community transmission
Video