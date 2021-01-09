Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Edition – 2021 Texas at West Virginia

Mountaineer GameDay is back, but we’re talking hoops! Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone are breaking down the latest on Bob Huggins and his crew hours before tip-off in The Coliseum against Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns.

In the opening segment, Nick and Anjelica break down the recent news of the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe due to personal reasons. Hear what Coach Huggins had to say regarding his departure. Nick and Anjelica will also take a closer look at the Big 12 rankings, and a preview of today’s matchup with the No. 4 Longhorns. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff gives an update on today’s forecast before tip-off in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone as they break down key players for the Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley gives you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week, highlighting Miles “Deuce” McBride:

Nick and Anjelica take a look at what Big 12 Conference school have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll this week. They will also take a look at some leaders in the Big 12 in different categories:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker joins Mountaineer GameDay to give his keys to a Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Nick and Anjelica preview tonight’s WVU women’s hoops matchup against Texas at the Coliseum. They also unveil the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan winner, this week is Vintage Mountaineer: