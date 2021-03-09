Mountaineer GameDay: 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Special

The regular season may have ended, but much like WVU basketball, Mountaineer GameDay is marching into the postseason.

Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers are the No. 4 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament and will face No. 5 Oklahoma State for the second time in less than a week. Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will be live in Morgantown the night before to get you ready for the top-25 clash in Kansas City.

A full look at the tournament bracket, impact players to watch, a milestone victory ahead for Bob Huggins and much more. Join the Mountaineer GameDay crew on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on your local Nexstar Station for your full Big 12 Tournament preview.

Here’s where you can view it in your area:

· WVNS (FOX)

· WBOY (ABC)

· WOWK

· WDVM

· WTRF (ABC/GTRF)

*The Mountaineer GameDay broadcast will be re-aired on AT&T Sportsnet at 11 a.m. on Thursday.