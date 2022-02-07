Mountaineer floor lineup holds steady in national rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team’s floor exercise lineup continues to rank in the top 25 of the Road to Nationals rankings, as announced on Monday.

WVU (5-2, 0-2 Big 12) dropped to No. 13 this week, after starting the season ranked in the top 10 for three consecutive weeks. The Mountaineers earned the ranking with a 49.269 season average on the event. West Virginia appears in the national floor rankings for the fourth consecutive week.

In the team rankings, Michigan (198.035) remains in the top spot, while Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma continues to sit at No. 2 with a 197.640 average. Utah stays at No. 3 (197.540), followed by Florida at the fourth slot (197.535). LSU returns to the top five for the second time this season, boasting a season average of 197.258 to rank No. 5.

In the Big 12 Conference, the Sooners hold the top spot in every event, as well as the all-around. WVU continues to ranking second on floor, No. 3 on balance beam (48.756) and the all-around (195.269), while the squad is fourth on vault (48.913) and uneven bars (48.331).

Individually, senior Kendra Combs and junior Abbie Pierson are just outside the top 50 on floor, tying for No. 54 nationally on the event. The pair also is tied for No. 7 on floor in the Big 12.

West Virginia returns home to host Pitt and Texas Woman’s, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, on Friday, Feb. 11. The competition is the team’s Women’s Empowerment Meet and will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.