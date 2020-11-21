Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day
Prison inmate dies after fatal assault
Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check you didn’t receive
Pres. Trump tweets Don Jr doing well after coronavirus infection
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 21, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football
Video
Chase Behrndt: the quarterback of the offensive line
Video
No. 14 Mountaineer volleyball makes history
No. 14 WVU volleyball drops match at OU
WVU football can still sneak into the Big 12 title game. Here are its paths to victory
Creighton pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
No. 14 WVU volleyball caps off historic season with two-game road stint at Oklahoma
Video
WVU men’s basketball’s season opener vs. Youngstown State postponed
Video
Oscar Tshiebwe named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Perrin joins Mountaineer rifle team
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Man shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Fairfax County shooting
Maryland’s first traffic garden opens in Hagerstown
Video
Some Virginians can have past due utility bills cancelled; Here’s who’s eligible
Three charged for six burglaries and thefts in Frederick County, Boonsboro area
Four men indicted in sophisticated string of burglaries
Video