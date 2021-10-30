Mike O’Laughlin, Nicktroy Fortune out vs. Iowa State

Two West Virginia starters will be out for the Mountaineers’ clash with No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday.

Mike O’Laughlin is back on the injured list after starting the Mountaineers’ last five games at tight end. The redshirt junior missed WVU’s opening contest against Maryland with an ankle injury, but left the team’s victory against TCU with another injury.

He had arguably his best game of the season against Texas Tech, catching five passes for 36 yards. For the season, O’Laughlin caught 11 passes for 65 yards, and was instrumental in the Mountaineers’ ground game.

TJ Banks will play in his place whenever West Virginia opts for tight end packages.

Junior cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is also out for Saturday’s contest. He has started all seven games for WVU, racking up 25 total tackles (including 16 solo stops) to go along with a pass break-up.

Charles Woods, who grabbed an interception and recovered a fumble against TCU, will start in his spot.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and 22nd-ranked Cyclones is slated for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.