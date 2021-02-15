McNeil named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dale Sparks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, a Mountaineer takes home the top weekly award from the Big 12 Conference. 

After high-scoring performances against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, WVU guard Sean McNeil has been named the Big 12’s Co-Player of the Week. 

McNeil netted a career-high 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to a victory at No. 7 Texas Tech. Then, he followed that performance up with 21 points in the double overtime loss to No. 12 Oklahoma. 

McNeil averages 11.6 points per game and leads WVU in 3-point field goals (45). He shares this weekly award with Oklahoma’s Austin Reeves, who paced the Sooners with 28 in their 91-90 victory at the Coliseum. 

Last week, fellow WVU guard Miles McBride won the title of player of the week after his career outing vs. Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories