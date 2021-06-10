McCabe qualifies for NCAA steeplechase final, shattering WVU record

Ceili McCabe has made Mountaineer history again.

WVU’s redshirt freshman steeplechaser broke her own program record in the second heat of Thursday’s NCAA steeplechase semifinals, posting a time of 9:39.27. That performance shattered her previous school record of 9:51.81, which was set at the NCAA East Regionals.

McCabe placed sixth in her heat and ninth overall, meaning she earned a spot in Saturday’s national championship steeplechase. BYU junior Courtney Wayment won that heat with a time of 9:32.52, the top time across the two semifinal races.

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships began Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, and will conclude Saturday.