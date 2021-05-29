McCabe breaks program record at East Prelims

Four from the West Virginia University track and field team began competition at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round, at Hodges Stadium, in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday night.



On Saturday, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe finished in third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a school program record time of 9:51.81. She will move on to compete at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12.

She was followed by Dowie who finished in 42nd with a time 10:46.89.

On Thursday, redshirt junior Hayley Jackson took 38th overall in the 1,500 meters first round in 4:27.50. Jackson finished 11th in her heat. The performance marked the Lusby, Maryland, native’s second career appearance at the East Prelims.

Redshirt Peter-Gay McKenzie placed 33rd in the long jump competition with a distance of 5.88 meters.



The four qualified Mountaineers ranked in the top 48 of the NCAA East Region in their respective events to earn entry into the regional meet. The top-12 finishers in each event moved on to the NCAA Championships.

Next up, the Mountaineers return home for the WVU Open, from June 4-5, in Morgantown, West Virginia.