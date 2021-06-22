McBride’s NBA Combine measurements released

Miles McBride’s first results are in from the NBA Combine are officially in from Chicago.

The rising junior guard from West Virginia was one of 60 combine invitees to have his anthrometric — or physical — measurements taken by the league at the start of the event. The results were published on Tuesday as the prospects begin further evaluation.

McBride, who will be evaluated as a point guard according to NBA.com, measured in at a height of 6-1 without shoes, and 6-2.5 with shoes — essentially confirming his listed height on WVUSports.com. That puts him as the sixth-tallest point guard of the ten in the list.

I know you've been dying for this update…



NBA Draft Combine measurements confirm that Deuce McBride's 6-2 listing on the #WVU roster is indeed legit! https://t.co/9ft5tGp3O8 — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) June 22, 2021

McBride’s wingspan sets him apart from his point guard peers — his 6-foot, 8.75-inch wingspan tops the list, and gives him the third-highest standing reach at 8 feet, 3.25 inches.

These measurements are aided by his hands, which at a length of nine inches and a width of 9.5 inches, are also the largest among the point guards.

The NBA Combine began on June 21 and will run through June 27.

McBride is not yet set on heading to the NBA, as he still has the option to return to West Virginia if he so desires. The NCAA has set the decision deadline for July 7.