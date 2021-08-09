McBride scores double-digits as Knicks earn first Summer League win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives past Adrian Baldwin Jr. #1 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Miles McBride is at it again with another strong performance in the NBA Summer League.

The rookie Knick took a big step in his second professional game, scoring 14 points with three rebounds, two assists and a steal as New York took its first win of the Summer League over the Pacers, 94-86 on Monday. He was especially efficient against Indiana, making 71.4 percent of his shots, including 66.7 percent from three-point range, while giving up just one turnover.

In between his stat line, McBride added to his highlight reel. He brought the dagger for the Knicks with 30 seconds left in the game, cutting to the basket for a one-handed slam to effectively end the contest.

McBride’s second game follows up his Sunday debut, when he added nine points, five rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Raptors.

That brings McBride’s averages to 11.5 points, 1.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds through two games.

The former West Virginia star became a Knick with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was originally selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had traded the pick to New York during the draft.