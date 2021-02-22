McBride named Big 12 Player of the Week for second time

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy WVU Athletics.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third week in row, a Mountaineer has locked up Big 12 honors. 

Sophomore guard Miles McBride has been named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this month after helping the Mountaineers complete a 19-point comeback to beat Texas. McBride scored 17 points and added four assists and three rebounds in that win. 

McBride also ranks in seven different statistical categories in the conference this season. 

Four Mountaineers have earned the Big 12’s top weekly honor this season. Guard Sean McNeil did it last week after dropping a career high in a victory at Texas Tech, while Derek Culver won the first player of the week award of the season after a stellar display at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. 

McBride shares this award with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories