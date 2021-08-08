McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks

Deuce McBride suited up in his New York Knicks uniform for the first time on Sunday as he made his NBA Summer League Debut. It was the Knicks vs. the Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas and it was the latter that earned the win, 89-79.

They grow up so fast 🥲 pic.twitter.com/mdZLstPnsn — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) August 8, 2021

The former Mountaineer played just shy of 26 minutes and tallied nine points, five rebounds (four defensively), two assists, and a steal in his first showing. After scoring his first points as a Knick, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla confirmed on the broadcast McBride is “money” from mid-range.

McBride was selected No. 36 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and will have four more summer league opportunities this month. Here’s when and where to watch Deuce and the Knicks in the coming week:

Deuce on the loose. pic.twitter.com/9DZfncLcbK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 8, 2021

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 13 — vs. Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Saturday, Aug. 14 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

*The Knicks will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.