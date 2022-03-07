Martinez becomes first player in NCAA women's hoops to put together this stat line this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Forward Esmery Martinez put together one of the best games of her West Virginia career last week on the road against Kansas State.

The junior native of the Dominican Republic scored 22 points and grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds. She also collected four steals and dished out four assists, and played a career-high 42 minutes.

West Virginia won the game 74-62 in double-overtime thanks in large part to Martinez, who recorded eight points, two rebounds, and a steal in overtime. That included a takeaway and transition layup to begin the second overtime period.

While Martinez’s performance was the latest outstanding effort, and the 24th double-double, of her career, her final stat line was unique.

According to herhoopstats.com, Martinez is the first women’s college basketball player this season to record 19 rebounds, four steals and two made 3-pointers in a single game.

Martinez is averaging 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. Her rebounding average is the fourth-best in the Big 12 Conference. She also ranks inside the Top 10 in the league in blocks and assists per game.

Martinez and the Mountaineers will take on TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball tournament in Kansas City on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

She averaged 13.5 points and eight rebounds per game against the Horned Frogs this year, helping WVU pull off the regular-season sweep of TCU.