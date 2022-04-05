Everything you need to know before the Mountaineers and Herd square off Wednesday afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time in as many weeks, West Virginia and Marshall will square off on the diamond.

WVU is coming off an impressive series win over then-No. 12 TCU, while Marshall has struggled mightily over the past two-plus weeks.

This will be the 77th meeting all-time between the two in-state rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s meeting between the Mountaineers and the Herd.

Marshall at West Virginia baseball game information

Date: April 6

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU record: 16-10

Marshall record: 13-15-1

All-time series: WVU leads 51-25 since 1910

Last meeting: WVU won 7-3 in Huntington, WV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU baseball vs Marshall matchup preview

Even more so than in last week’s meeting in Huntington, the Mountaineers and Herd arrive at Wednesday’s game heading in completely different directions.

Randy Mazey’s group secured a huge weekend series win in Fort Worth, Texas over a nationally ranked Horned Frogs squad. West Virginia has now won six of its last eight games.

On the other hand, the slide continued Tuesday for Marshall. Following the Herd’s four-run loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, the Thundering Herd have now lost eight of its last 10 games. Going back even further, Jeff Waggoner’s club has dropped 10 of its last 13 contests dating back to March 14.

WVU is looking for its 100th win at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers are 99-56 in the park all-time since it opened in 2015.

Neither team has released the name of its starting pitcher as of publication.

West Virginia enters the week as the No. 2 team in the nation in stolen bases. Victor Scott II is tied for second, individually, in the country in steals.

Both Scott and WVU are the best in steals among Power 5 players and teams.

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.