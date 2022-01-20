Mark the calendar for these upcoming WVU women’s hoops promotions

West Virginia guard Kirsten “KK” Deans pump fakes against Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2022. Deans led WVU women’s hoops with 16 points, but her squad fell to the Wildcats 71-61 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

As the West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues Big 12 Conference play, several promotions have been scheduled for upcoming home games at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

WVU plays host to TCU on Tuesday, Jan. 25, on Dollar Night. All tickets will be available for $1 each. Additionally, the game against the Horned Frogs will feature basketball trivia throughout the game with chances to win prizes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

West Virginia is set to hold its annual ‘I Belong’ event, which celebrates diversity and inclusion in the Morgantown community, on Saturday, Jan. 29, against Baylor. Prior to tipoff, the WVU Dance Team will host a pregame dance clinic in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, capped with a halftime performance. Additionally, the Coliseum concourse will feature booths run by community and WVU student organizations until tipoff.

Following the contest vs. the Lady Bears, the Mountaineers will host a postgame autograph session for fans. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

WVU welcomes Kansas to Morgantown on Wednesday, Feb. 9, for National Pizza Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free pizza coupon, courtesy of Papa John’s. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 7 p.m.

The Mountaineers play host to Texas on Sunday, Feb. 20, for its ‘Play 4 Kay’ Pink Game, which will be nationally-televised on ESPNU. The game is presented by the WVU Cancer Institute, and the team will be wearing special, pink uniforms. Fans also are encouraged to wear pink to support those who have battled cancer.

Pink t-shirts will be available through the contest with a minimum $10 donation to the WVU Cancer Institute. Additionally, there will be a postgame ‘Chuck a Duck,’ with a chance to win prizes. All proceeds will benefit the WVU Cancer Institute. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, West Virginia welcomes Oklahoma State for ‘Be Like Mike’ Day, when fans are encouraged to dress like WVU coach Mike Carey to receive a concession voucher for a free Coca-Cola and a hot dog.

The first 500 fans to the Mountaineers’ game against the Cowgirls will receive a limited-edition Mike Carey bobblehead. WVU also will host a postgame autograph session after the game.

Additionally, the contest is a Gold Rush with a gold foam finger giveaway for all fans, courtesy of WVU Medicine. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

West Virginia closes its 2021-22 home schedule on Saturday, March 5, against Iowa State. It’s Senior Night at the WVU Coliseum, as the Mountaineers will honor their senior class prior to tipoff. The contest also will feature a special senior poster giveaway for the first 500 fans.

Tipoff for the home finale is scheduled for 7 p.m.

All remaining weekend home games are Family Days that feature an interactive Kids Zone on the Coliseum concourse. Families also can purchase a ticket package, which includes four tickets and a $15 concession voucher for $25.

All remaining weeknight home games will feature a Weekday Happy Hour, with half-priced beverages from 6-7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.