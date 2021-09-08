Mark Goetz named finalist for The Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month

West Virginia golfer Mark Goetz was named as a finalist for The Ben Hogan Award August Golfer of the Month for the first time in his career.

Goetz had a strong August, adding on to an already landmark 2021 season for the Greensburg, Pa. native. At the 2021 US Amateur, Goetz earned medalist honors as he finished first in the stroke play portion out of 312 competitors with a 36-hole score of 8-under-par.

While only his performance at the US Amateur is in contention for this honor, Goetz has had a historic 2021 as a Mountaineer. He took his first college win at the Mountaineer Invitational, carding a 12-under-par total score at Pete Dye Golf Club, WVU’s home course. He also qualified as an individual to the NCAA Golf Regional — the first in program history — and out on the NCAA Golf Championship by just one spot.

Goetz later was named the first All-American in program history when Golfweek gave him an Honorable Mention.

The Ben Hogan Award’s monthly honor acknowledges the top men’s college golfer over the course of a month. It is determined based on 15 ballots — 12 from members of the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, and three from fans on social media.

This honor is a part of the annually-given Ben Hogan Award, which is given to the top player in men’s collegiate golf, and it has been awarded every season since 1990.