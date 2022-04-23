Former WVU All-American continues to shine in his second season in the big leagues

Make it three in a row to start the year for Alek Manoah.

The former Mountaineer ace improved his record to 3-0 on the year with another solid outing on Saturday.

Manoah pitched six innings, while allowing just two runs on seven hits to the Houston Astros. The big right-hander also struck out five and did not surrender a walk.

Two of his three starts this season have come on the road.

The Toronto Blue Jays have now won each of Manoah’s last 11 starts. Toronto is also 18-4 with Manoah on the bump since he made his debut last summer.

The 24-year-old is now 12-2 with a 3.05 career ERA.

He is averaging 6.3 strikeouts per start so far in his career. However, Manoah has sat down at least seven hitters on strikes in five of his last seven starts.

Each of Manoah’s next two scheduled starts will come against AL East opponents.

He is scheduled to take the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 28, and then face the New York Yankees a few days later.

Manoah has faced an AL East opponent 11 times over the course of his career. The Blue Jays are 9-2 in those games, with three of those wins coming against the Bronx Bombers.