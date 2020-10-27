Lyons announces four more home games for WVU men’s hoops

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) goes to shoot as he is defended by West Virginia forwards Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Derek Culver (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced four more scheduled home games for WVU men’s basketball’s 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday.

Bob Huggins’s squad will open their home slate against Youngstown State on Dec. 2, a clash which will be the final meeting as part of a three-game contract between the two programs.

A week later on Dec. 9, West Virginia will host Robert Morris for the first time in a decade before facing Richmond, a former Southern Conference rival, at home on Dec. 13.

WVU’s clash with Richmond will be the 55th meeting in history, and the first in Morgantown since 1976. The Mountaineers have dominated the all-time series, 41-13.

On Dec. 29, the Mountaineers will then play host to Buffalo. WVU will look to avenge their previous meeting with the squad, which saw the Bulls defeat their hosts 99-94 in overtime.

As the non-conference schedule falls into place for West Virginia, the Mountaineers do know their conference schedule, which opens on Dec. 18 at home against Iowa State.

Here is WVU’s announced non-conference schedule so far:

DateOpponentLocation
Nov. 25Texas A&M*Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 26Ohio State or Memphis*Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 27Creighton, Utah, Dayton or Wichita State*Sioux Falls, SD
Dec. 2Youngstown StateMorgantown
Dec. 5/6TBA (Big East/Big 12 Battle)TBA
Dec. 9Robert MorrisMorgantown
Dec. 13RichmondMorgantown
Dec. 29BuffaloMorgantown
Jan. 30Florida (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)Morgantown
Schedule is subject to change pending decisions made by conferences and schools in relation to COVID-19. * denotes Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories