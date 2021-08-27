Lyons Announces Contract Extension for Bob Huggins

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons has announced a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins to serve as head coach through the 2023-24 season, with the option to continue to coach or extend his relationship with the University to June 30, 2027. The amended employment agreement takes effect immediately.

“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” Lyons said. “He just became the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 games, and he’s on the doorstep of being in the Naismith Hall of Fame. We are pleased to have this agreement in place and for coach Huggins continuing to lead his alma mater on the basketball court.”

Under the agreement, Huggins will assume an Emeritus status within the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics when he is no longer the head coach. He will be involved in public relations and development activities in addition to other duties assigned at that time by the director of athletics.

Huggins could defer his term of Emeritus status and continue to serve as head coach beyond the 2023-24 season with an annual mutual agreement between Huggins and the director of athletics on or before May 1, 2023, and each subsequent May 1 thereafter. His Emeritus status would continue for not less than two fiscal years through at least June 30, 2027. If Huggins continues to coach beyond June 30, 2027, he will have a minimum of two fiscal years of Emeritus status.

Huggins, who is in his 15th season as head coach of the Mountaineers, will be paid an annualized salary of $4,150,000 in each of his remaining seasons as a head coach — $250,000 in base pay and the remainder in supplemental pay – all from revenue generated by the athletics department. Huggins also is eligible to receive annual performance incentives, if met.

His base salary in the Emeritus status will be $50,000 per year plus deferred compensation from the previous employment agreement.

Huggins, who has won 900 games entering his 40th season as head coach, ranks third in total victories among active Division I head coaches and has the sixth-most wins in college basketball history among Division I head coaches. He has directed his alma mater to 310 victories, the 2010 Final Four and 12 postseason appearances, including 10 NCAA tournaments (five NCAA Sweet 16s), during his 14 seasons in Morgantown.

“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great University and state that I love so much,” Huggins said. “As I’ve said before, I am blessed to coach at my alma mater – the place that all West Virginians love. I’m truly blessed.”