LIVE GAME LOG: WVU hoops (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) at No. 18 Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2 Big 12)

WVU’s Sean McNeil takes a jump shot over Oklahoma State’s Rondel Walker in Big 12 men’s basketball action at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2022. McNeil scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, as his Mountaineeers took down the visiting Cowboys 70-60. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

West Virginia men’s basketball is in Lubbock for its third straight ranked matchup when it faces the 18th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas Tech starters

G Kevin McCullar

G Terrence Shannon Jr.

G Davion Warren

F Kevin Obanor

F Bryson Williams

1ST HALF

HALF: Texas Tech holds on to take a 36-34 lead over West Virginia into halftime.

0:46 (WVU 34, TTU 36): It’s a one-possession game as WVU has possession. They’ll probably hold for the last shot here. Taz Sherman is the first Mountaineer in double figures with 13 points and he’s shooting 5-for-7.

7:38 (WVU 18, TTU 17): It’s a back-and-forth game for WVU and Texas Tech today, and WVU is out-playing the Red Raiders on the offensive end. The Mountaineers are shooting over 40 percent so far while holding TTU under that mark.

11:46 (WVU 12, TTU 14): WVU makes up a little ground out of the timeout before the media stoppage. Taz Sherman makes his second field goal of the game to break the run, then Pauly Paulicap adds another point at the free throw line. Right now, Sherman and Sean McNeil lead the Mountaineers with four points each, while Shannon has five to pace Texas Tech.

13:10 (WVU 9, TTU 14): Bob Huggins calls his first timeout of the game as Terrence Shannon Jr. leads TTU to a 7-0 run to get the Red Raiders in front. WVU has missed four straight shots in the run.

15:00 (WVU 9, TTU 7): The Mountaineer offense is off to one of its best starts of the conference slate so far — they hold a one-bucket lead after making four of its first seven shots. Texas Tech started ice cold, missing its first four attempts — but they’ve battled back to keep it close.

West Virginia has won the opening tip. We are underway.