LIVE GAME LOG: WVU (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) at TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12)

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 14: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) looks to pass during the third quarter of the college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 14, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

West Virginia is back from its bye week and looking for its first win in the Big 12 this season against TCU at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers are looking for quite the improvement this week after taking a massive loss to Baylor before the bye week. TCU is also looking to bounce back, having lost by a similar score margin to Oklahoma a week ago.

Mountaineer fans have wondered about the quarterback situation as the season has gone on. Jarret Doege, the Big 12’s leader in passing yards per game, will get the start, however speedy backup Garrett Greene will see playing time this game as well according to head coach Neal Brown.

Regardless of who calls the signals, WVU’s offense has a massive opportunity against the TCU defense, which ranks second from the bottom in the league so far.

2ND QUARTER

END 2Q: Leddie Brown runs it 5 yards to run the clock out. West Virginia leads 20-17 and will receive to open the second half.

FIELD GOAL TCU (20-17) – 0:14: The West Virginia defense hangs tough to keep TCU to a field goal as the Horned Frogs run nine plays for 73 yards. That’s the last score of the half, giving West Virginia the lead as they head to the locker room.

TOUCHDOWN WVU (20-13) – 2:51: Leddie Brown’s done it again — he punches it in from one yard out to give the Mountaineers the lead back as the first half winds down. Jarret Doege has looked good, adding a perfect 3-for-3 passing performance on this drive for 56 more yards, while adding eight yards with his feet. He’s up to an 11-of-13, 149-yard statline on the night.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (14-13) – 5:17: The Horned Frogs move down the field in nine plays and cap it off by going for it on fourth down. Duggan gets an empty backfield, WVU mans up, but decide to double-cover Quentin Johnston, leaving Taye Barber open in the corner for the score. The offense was aided by a pass interference penalty against WVU’s Charles Woods, but other than that, the Horned Frogs were able to move the ball quite well through the air.

FIELD GOAL WVU (13-7) – 9:07: Garrett Greene steps in at quarterback for a drive and makes an immediate impact. After handing the ball off to Tony Mathis for a small gain and taking a false start penalty, Greene pulls it on the zone read and takes it 67 yards to the TCU 27 yard line. That’s the last substantial play on the series, though, as WVU gains just six more yards on the next three plays to set up a 38-yard make for Casey Legg. The WVU kicker is still perfect on the season in his seventh game.

12:27: Duggan gets another chunk play, throwing to running back Zach Evans for a 12-yard gain on second down. That’s really it for TCU, though, as the Horned Frogs once again punt and pin WVU inside its own 10.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia leads TCU after one, 10-7.

0:00: Duggan opens TCU’s second drive with another big connection to Quentin Johnston, this time for 17 yards — but that takes the game to the end of the quarter.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (10-7) – 0:07: Whole field? No problem! Leddie Brown punctuates a 93-yard drive by the Mountaineers, who drive the field in 15 plays and just under eight minutes. Neal Brown calls on the ground game for this one — nine of those plays were calls for the running backs, with Tony Mathis giving Leddie a bit of spell in the first part of Horned Frog territory. Doege adds four completions to the drive as well.

7:54: QB Max Duggan opens the drive with a 19-yard completion to Quentin Johnston, following that up with a couple of medium gains. It stalls shortly after that, though, as the Mountaineers stuff Zach Evans on 1st down and force an incompletion on 2nd. Dante Stills seals the deal with a 7-yard sack of Duggan, forcing TCU to punt. The Mountaineers take over on their own 6 yard line.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (7-3) – 10:57: The ball gets moving for the WVU offense behind Jarret Doege. The starting QB completes his first four passes, including a 44-yard connection to Sean Ryan to sniff the red zone. His first incompletion is helped out by a pass interference against TCU, getting WVU over the 20 yard line. The Mountaineers get a 3rd and 4 situation, but are forced to kick a field goal.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (7-0) – 14:46: Well, that was fast. Derius Davis gets the Horned Frogs up on the opening kickoff with a 100-yard touchdown return.

TCU will receive the opening kickoff.