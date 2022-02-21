LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia at TCU

WVU’s men’s basketball team huddles up before the second half against No. 6 Kansas on Feb. 19, 2021. The Mountaineers fell to the Jayhawks 71-58 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

WVU begins a tough stretch of its schedule as it tips off against TCU at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers have five games left in their schedule, and three of them, including tonight’s matchup, will be played between Monday and Saturday. WVU is desperate to build itself a postseason resume, but Coach Bob Huggins says his team will keep fighting “as long as there’s opportunity.”

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Keddy Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

TCU starters

G Mike Miles Jr.

G Damion Baugh

F Xavier Cork

F Chuck O’Bannon Jr.

F Emanuel Miller

1ST HALF

HALF: Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers on an 10-point run to get back within a point, nabbing three jump shots (including a pair of triples). They can’t quite get over that hump, and TCU heads to the break with a one-point 43-42 lead. On another note, Sherman scored his 17th point of the night shortly before halftime, which means he becomes the 51st player in WVU men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in his career.

3:25 (WVU 34, TCU 43): Taz Sherman broke a three minute-long field goal drought by the Mountaineers with a driving layup, but that just stopped a stinging 15-3 run by the Horned Frogs. After WVU’s hot start making 11 of 13, it followed that up by making just 3 of its next 12.

5:53 (WVU 29, TCU 36): TCU gets the first whiff of momentum in the game, now at an 11-2 run to build the biggest lead of the game for either side. Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller have been the catalysts, with Miller’s ability to get to (and capitalizing at) the free throw line making the difference in his offensive game.

7:52 (WVU 27, TCU 30): The lead has changed hands six times in the last seven minutes as both teams are shooting the lights out at over 60 percent. TCU still has its advantage on the boards (12-3) while the Mountaineers have made up for that in the turnover margin, forcing four Horned Frog giveaways and turning them into seven points.

11:45 (WVU 21, TCU 18): Jalen Bridges has come alive, making all three of his shots and putting WVU up by three with a three-pointer on the last possession. Bob Huggins has yet to make a substitution, while Jamie Dixon has already gone four-deep into his bench. Still, though, WVU is struggling on the glass — in fact, it hasn’t grabbed a rebound since just before the last media timeout.

16:04 (WVU 8, TCU 10): Rebounding is already an issue for West Virginia as it allowed two offensive boards on the opening possession. Keddy Johnson has WVU’s only board so far, while TCU has four. On the bright side, the Mountaineers have just one miss in four attempts, and Isaiah Cottrell has made the only free throw attempt.

TCU wins the opening tip. We are underway in Fort Worth.