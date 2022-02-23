West Virginia men’s basketball plays its second game in three days when it faces Iowa State in Ames. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers have built themselves quite a skid in the latter half of the season, falling in 11 of their last 12 games. They are still in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid, but desperately need to win the last four games on their schedule.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Iowa State starters

G Tyrese Hunter

G Izaiah Brockington

G Gabe Kalscheur

F George Conditt

F Aljaz Kunc

1ST HALF

7:41 (WVU 20, ISU 21): The Mountaineer bench is keeping this one close, having scored WVU’s last eight points as they trade the lead with the Cyclones. Gabe Osbuohien has come up huge so far, adding an assist, a steal and a bucket in the last two minutes.

11:59 (WVU 9, ISU 14): Iowa State has made the difference by capitalizing off of four WVU turnovers, getting five points from those takeaways. Meanwhile, WVU has struggled to get the ball in the net, shooting 4 of 10 to start the game. Taz Sherman leads WVU with five points, but Sean McNeil gets the chance to tie him as he gets three free throws after the break.

15:28 (WVU 5, ISU 8): West Virginia opens the game with the first five points of the game, but Iowa State answers with an 8-point run to take the lead. Izaiah Brockington already has six for the Cyclones off of a pair of three-pointers.