LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) at No. 9 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1 Big 12)

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 14: West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) on the field prior to the college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 14, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

West Virginia is in Ames, Iowa for its penultimate game of the season against ninth-ranked Iowa State. This contest kicks off at 3:35 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This matchup has massive implications regarding the Big 12 Conference title. The Cyclones have already clinched a share of the regular season championship, but a victory over West Virginia will give them the title outright and solidify their berth to the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19.

West Virginia is a longshot for an invitation to the title game, but they’re still alive if they get the help they need. The Mountaineers need to finish their final two games with wins, then hope Oklahoma State falls to both TCU and Baylor (as of kickoff in Ames, the Cowboys are trailing the Horned Frogs).

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (21-0) – 2:49: Penalties give Iowa State a tough task — 1st and goal on the 26 — but Purdy’s arm gets Iowa State back close, then eventually in the end zone with a connection to Landen Akers. Purdy is having a game so far — 10-for-12 with 127 yards and two total touchdowns.

4:34: Iowa State calls timeout after starting their march down the field. West Virginia is having trouble stopping the pass, as Purdy has completed three passes for 25 yards — but a pass interference penalty from Nicktroy Fortune gives the Cyclones a boost. ISU is in WVU territory on the 24 yard line.

7:56: West Virginia begins to put together a strong drive — Jarret Doege completes six passes to a few different receivers to move the ball deep into Cyclone territory — but Doege loses track of the line of scrimmage and throws an illegal forward pass on third down. That bumps WVU back five yards, extending the field goal attempt to 41 yards for Casey Legg — and he misses. Leddie Brown is still struggling with just 11 yards on seven carries.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (14-0) – 14:17: Brock Purdy keeps it on the zone read and dashes in from 10 yards out. That was another long drive for the Cyclones — 11 plays for 44 yards. Purdy has been a threat through the air as usual, but he’s obviously hurt the Mountaineers on the ground — he has 25 yards on three carries so far in this one.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Iowa State leads West Virginia 7-0 with the ball in the red zone.

3:48: West Virginia goes three-and-out in their second series — and this one hurts, because they can’t get past their own 10. Leddie Brown is off to a slow start with just 9 yards on five carries. Cyclones start on the West Virginia 44.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (7-0) – 5:51: Breece Hall bounces outside of the WVU defense to score from 23 yards out. West Virginia had ISU on the ropes a couple times during that 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive, including a 4th and 3 just before the score. Purdy completes all three of his pass attempts for 42 yards, while that touchdown rush from Hall put him into positive yardage territory (22 yards on the game so far).

8:11: We have our first review of the game as Brock Purdy rushes on 3rd and 9 and goes down right at the line. The review gives Iowa State the first down as the Cyclones are on the West Virginia 35.

10:40: Doege gets off to a strong start and leads the Mountaineers on a productive series, but the drive stalls in Cyclone territory. Neal Brown opts to go for it in a 4th-and-2 situation, but Leddie Brown gets called for a false start forcing WVU to punt. Iowa State takes over on their own 20 after WVU’s 8-play, 43-yard drive.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff. We are underway.