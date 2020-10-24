LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (1-3, 1-2 Big 12)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are at Jones AT&T Stadium for a Big 12 Conference showdown with Texas Tech. Action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This contest is the tenth meeting between the two programs, with West Virginia owning the all-time series, 6-3. Texas Tech, however, is the reigning victors after giving the Mountaineers a 38-17 defeat in Morgantown a season ago.

Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege is back in his hometown of Lubbock to face his brother’s former team, while Neal Brown is facing his former team as well.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (20-13) – 2:36: Texas Tech takes the overturned call in stride and drive right down the field, capping the series off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Colombi to Trey Cleveland. The drive goes 13 plays for 75 yards, with seven passes and four runs.

The fumble is overturned. Texas Tech is given an automatic first down as a result of the penalty.

6:03: So, a lot just happened on Texas Tech’s 1st and 10 (their third of the drive) — Colombi found Myles Price for a 6-yard completion. Price fumbles, however, and it’s picked up by WVU’s Tykee Smith, who runs it for 10 yards. Then West Virginia is called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the disqualified Tony Fields runs out onto the field to celebrate. The play is under review.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (13-10) – 9:00: Jarret Doege finds a rhythm and completes five straight passes, but a holding penalty on 2nd down bumps the team back. Ultimately they settle for a field goal, which Evan Staley nails from 41 yards.

12:02: Texas Tech goes 8 plays for 37 yards before they turn it over on downs — but ultimately, the biggest event of the drive is a targeting call against linebacker Tony Fields. Not only did the Mountaineers lose 15 yards on the play, but they also lost their leading tackler for the season so far.

Texas Tech starts with possession to start the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: A delay of game penalty on first down pushes WVU back and forces the Mountaineers to go three-and-out. Texas Tech leads West Virginia, 13-7.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (13-7) – 1:35: Texas Tech runs it three times in a row, the third play of which takes SaRoderick Thompson for 48 yards to the end zone. Trey Wolff duffs the extra point, so the Red Raiders walk away from the drive with six points.

2:46: West Virginia turns it over on downs after going 42 yards and into Texas Tech territory. The Mountaineers opt to go for it on fourth, but Doege overthrows Winston Wright. Texas Tech takes over on their own 38.

6:30: The Mountaineers force a three-and-out from Texas Tech and get the ball back on their own 20.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 7:41: The Mountaineers get a big boost from a pair of completed passes to Sam James and Mike O’Laughlin, both going for more than 30 yards — but ultimatley, it was Mr. Reliable Leddie Brown who would punch it in for the West Virginia score.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (7-0) – 9:29: Henry Colombi’s first drive as a starter ends in six (then seven) points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech calls five passes, five runs on the drive as they drive 69 yards for the score — which was a 1-yard rush by Colombi to fight through the WVU defense. Texas Tech was also helped by a massive 44-yard rush by Myles Price.

13:37: West Virginia starts the game off with a three-and-out. Jarret Doege *almost* connected with Sean Ryan, but it went straight through the receiver’s hands. Red Raiders start on their own 31.

West Virginia is receiving the opening kickoff, and we are underway.